Help sought identifying this suspect. CREDIT: SWFL CRIME STOPPERS

Authorities are asking the public to help identify a man in Fort Myers for taking hundreds of dollars from a hotel register.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the suspect took $907 from the cash drawer of a Fort Myers Days Inn on South Cleveland Avenue. π—›π—˜π—Ÿπ—£ π—œπ—— π—›π—œπ— & π—šπ—˜π—§ π—£π—”π—œπ——!

He is known to hang out around the Pine Manor community. If you have any info regarding the suspect, who is wanted for Burglary & Grand Theft in Fort Myers, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-780-TIPS. Cash reward possible! pic.twitter.com/RpgTTzfsC8 — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) February 21, 2024

After noticing the clerk wasn’t behind the desk, the suspect quickly took the money before leaving the Days Inn.

The suspect is known around the Pine Manor community.

He is wanted on charges of grand theft and burglary.

If you recognize the suspect call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.