A dust devil was spotted and recorded by a WINK News viewer on Hanson Street in Fort Myers.

According to The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, dust devils can form on sunny days from pockets of warm, rising air as the updraft starts to swirl.

“This is one of the most impressive dust devils in Southwest Florida I’ve seen in a long time today in Fort Myers,” said Devitt.

The wind phenomenon can occur anywhere in the world due to areas of strong surface heating, usually at the interface between different surface types, such as asphalt and dirt, or even irrigated fields and dirt roads, per the National Weather Service.

The video above was provided by Theodore S.