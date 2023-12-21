Helping the homeless during the holidays

Thursday was National Homeless Persons Remembrance Day.

For years, the homeless numbers have been increasing in Lee and Collier County, but Saint Matthew’s House is making sure those people feel seen.

This year, the point-in-time homeless snapshot counted 703 people experiencing homelessness in Collier County, and there was an estimated 862 in Lee County, but the folks at St. Matthew’s House believe this is an undercount, saying there’s no way to count every homeless person one night in January.

“Every year here at the Campbell lodge at St. Matthew’s house, we have a candlelight vigil, and it’s really to remember those that are unsheltered in our community and those whose lives were lost in the last year,” said Steven Brooder, CEO of St. Matthew’s House.

The event is a reminder of the ongoing issue and a call for meaningful policy changes to ensure

no life is lived or lost in homelessness.

“Most of us have lived on the streets before, and we understand what it is to feel alone, to feel that nobody cares, and it really motivates us to give that love to every single person that walks in here,” said Michael Nojunas, director of Campbell Lodge Shelter.

Brooder said they’ve seen an increase in people coming to their shelters, especially seniors.

“I checked the numbers, and currently we have about 40% of the occupants here at the Campbell Lodge are over the age of 55. so that has changed. There’s more seniors being forced out of their homes, and it was they were displaced because of it but the lack of affordability with housing is really impacting people on fixed incomes,” Brooder said.

Ed McNulty said he lost it all after Hurricane Ian and now stays at Campbell Lodge.

“Just keep the faith, you know, and like I said, I never had the lord close to me like I have now since I’ve been here,” he said.

He said every day is a challenge when experiencing homelessness, but the folks at St. Matthew’s welcome him with open arms, and for that, he’s forever grateful.

Homelessness has increased in Collier County due to an ongoing housing crisis and soaring rents, pushing more and more people to the brink of eviction.