St. Matthew’s House made sure no one went hungry on Christmas Day by opening up their Campbell Lodge Shelter in Naples.

They opened up their shelter to feed at least 500 people a delicious holiday meal on Monday.

The dinner began at noon and went on until 4 p.m. at 2001 Airport Road.

Staff and volunteers served a tasty surf and turf dinner, including beef tenderloin and baked cod with potatoes, roasted vegetables, salad and a selection of desserts.

People WINK met with were grateful to have each other this Christmas day and said this is a place where they feel welcomed, loved, and appreciated.

CEO Steve Brooder said homelessness has gone up in Collier County due to an ongoing housing crisis and soaring rents, pushing more and more people to the brink of eviction.

He said stopping for a second, giving someone a smile, or simply asking how they are, makes all the difference.

“It’s very great,” said Athena Galloway, resident at St. Matthew’s House. “I haven’t spent a lot of time with family, so, scraping around all these people in the holidays, kind of on my own right now, so, it’s really nice to be able to sit down and talk with people that you’re friendly. Like family.”

While the holidays can be a happy and cheerful time for many, it can also bring painful memories and highlight what is missing.

That’s why St. Matthew’s house provides a safe space for people battling homelessness, hunger, substance abuse, and poverty in southwest Florida.