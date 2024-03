Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are seeking public information on a group of people who allegedly stole from at least two Ulta stores in Estero.

They released still images of six suspects who were all seen in the stores, and detectives allege they were all working in tandem in at least two retail grand theft incidents at local Ulta stores.

The latest one happened on Tuesday at the Ulta store on Mediterranean Drive in Estero, where the group stole more than $5,100 in products.

In a previous incident, they have been accused of stealing over $8,000 in merchandise.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.