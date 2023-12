Charlotte County deputies said a person is dead, and another one is in custody, but they have not released further details.

WINK News has been at the scene on Port Charlotte Boulevard and Chelsea Court since Tuesday morning after learning of a heavy police presence.

“We do have one deceased, and there’s not a whole lot we can release at this time,” said Chris Hall, spokesperson for Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. “However, as information does become available, we will continue to update you and release that to you as we figure it out.”

