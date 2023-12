Now that Christmas is over, many people are spending the day after the holidays back at stores.

The day after Christmas has people trying to return or change their gifts before it’s too late.

An important reminder for shoppers is to be aware of return or exchange policies and to have a gift receipt on hand.

For those without a gift receipt, some retailers may offer to exchange your returning item for store credit.

Julie Ramhold, a contributor with DealNews.com reinforces the notion of returning your gifts sooner rather than later.

“Because that will increase the odds of you being able to get a refund or an exchange or store credit or something like that,” said Ramhold. “If you can’t get to it that soon, I would say try to get to it within the first week of January, we see a lot of retailers extend their return policies, and it may last through the first or second week in January. But don’t wait too long.”