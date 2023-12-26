Van crash on I-75 North hospitalizes 14 people

WINK News
A van crash on Interstate 75 northbound, just before Tuckers Grade, sent 14 people to the hospital.
The crash was reported to the Florida Highway Patrol at approximately 6 a.m., on Tuesday.
According to FHP, the left rear tire of the van blew out, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
The van traveled off the roadway and entered a tree line on the shoulder of the road before eventually overturning.
The extent of the injuries remains unknown.
The scene has been cleared as of 9 a.m., and the highway has since reopened.