Van crash on I-75 North hospitalizes 14 people

Credit: Florida Department of Transportation

A van crash on Interstate 75 northbound, just before Tuckers Grade, sent 14 people to the hospital.

The crash was reported to the Florida Highway Patrol at approximately 6 a.m., on Tuesday.

According to FHP, the left rear tire of the van blew out, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The van traveled off the roadway and entered a tree line on the shoulder of the road before eventually overturning.

The extent of the injuries remains unknown.

The scene has been cleared as of 9 a.m., and the highway has since reopened.