In a matter of days, 12 million gallons of reclaimed water will be pumped daily into Southwest Florida’s largest city, thanks to the Caloosahatchee Connect Pipeline.

What a difference a year makes, especially at Everest Parkway, where a pipeline was put in for the pipeline project.

The water will be used for irrigation, fire protection, and to replenish the canals. The pipeline will help solve a big problem, namely water levels.

WINK News spoke with Bill, a Lee County resident who has been impressed with how quickly the project has taken.

“It was done in a very timely manner. The project they had was huge,” said Bill. “I thought it was done ahead of schedule.”

But not everybody is pleased with the Caloosahatchee Connect Pipeline. Nevertheless, this remains the final week of testing, with the ribbon cutting expected on Jan. 11.