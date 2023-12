A southwest Florida dancer got the chance to perform at New York City’s famous Radio City Music Hall as a Rockette.

Lexie Campbell made her official debut last month in the popular Christmas Spectacular show.

“Every time I go out there, it’s a pinch-me moment,” Campbell said.

She has 200 kicks per show and as many as four performances a day.

It’s safe to say life will forever be different for Fort Myers native Lexie Campbell. The dancer joined the ranks of the top-kick line in the world.

It was a dream long planted. In 2010, the Robin Dawn Academy dancer opened for the Rockettes at Barbara B. Mann.

She performed, and then she and her mom watched the precise movements of the Rockettes.

That’s when Campbell knew what wanted, and she didn’t just want it: she worked for it.

“I would miss some bday parties, school dances. I would miss to focus on my career as a dancer. My mom would be driving me to dance competitions in Boca, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando. She would sacrifice her weekends to watch me compete,” Campbell said.

The support is undeniable. Christmas was always special for the mom and daughter.

It was years of training and unsuccessful auditions until one day the light finally turned on.

“I finally got the phone call I was going to be a Radio City Rockette. I was like, ‘are you serious? You want me?'” she said.

Now, the pair added to their Christmas tradition in a new way, as mom watched her daughter from Radio City dance her dreams because she never gave up.

“Keep going and never give up. Here we are. It’s so incredible to be a Rockette,” Campbell said.