Jason Leroux Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested for allegedly committing battery on an older man during a confrontation at the Sunseeker Resort in Port Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Jason Leroux grabbed an older man by the front of his shirt and forced him to the ground during a confrontation on Tuesday.

Sunseeker security broke up the fight and called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Leroux and the victim knew each other, and the argument started in the car.

Leroux is facing charges for battery on a victim over 65.