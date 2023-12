Nevermind Awesome store sign. CREDIT: WINK News

Nevermind Awesome Bar and Eatery is throwing a block party bash in Cape Coral before the New Year is ushered in and the restaurant is kicked out.

The restaurant said the landlord took the place out from under them and must be out by the New Year.

The block party kicked off at noon on Saturday and ran the rest of the night. The Cape Coral community rallied to give the eatery the goodbye it deserves.

Nevermind Awesome Bar and Eatery has been in business for over a decade. After it’s owner, Shannon Yates, passed away two years ago from COVID-19, the eatery has never been the same.

Nevermind posted a notice in early December that they were closing.

The business celebrated its last night with drinks, burgers and a DJ.

“We had 20 lamburgers and a volcano roll. We’ve been coming here since it opened for 15 years. We’ve supported Shannon since day one. We’re sad to see it go. It’s so sad, we love it,” said a couple who’s visited Nevermind Awesome Bar over the years.

The manager of the eatery said they’ll stay open on Saturday until they sell out.