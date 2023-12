The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said today will be a picture-perfect day across our area with plenty of sunshine and drier, cooler air.

Similar to Saturday, highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s, with the majority of Southwest Florida staying in the 60s throughout the day.

If you have plans to celebrate New Year’s outdoors, be sure to bring a jacket, as it will feel quite chilly, especially when the sun goes down.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low 50s under mostly clear skies.

For the first week of 2024, we start off with temperatures in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A cold front will approach the area by the end of the week, increasing rain chances. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-70s for our highs throughout the week.