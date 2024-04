After a warm and muggy start, temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for your Sunday.

“Sun and clouds will stick around throughout the day with only a chance for a stray shower into the evening in our far interior communities,” added The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

Monday:

We will start out the day warm again, reaching the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon.

After a series of dry days, our rain chances tick up. Isolated showers and storms are possible as a system drifts to the south throughout the day.

While rain totals will be low, our inland areas are under a level 1 risk of seeing severe weather. The main threats include heavy rain at times, lightning, and gusty winds.

The week ahead: