“We’re seeing quite a bit of Saharan dust impacting the Southwest Florida air quality,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler. “It may look a little bit hazy when you step outside.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, defines the Saharan air layer as a mass of very dry, dusty air that forms over the Sahara Desert during late spring, summer, and early fall. This layer can travel and impact locations thousands of miles away from its African origins.

According to NOAA, activity typically ramps up in mid-June and peaks from late June to mid-August.

Scientists explained that the warmth, dryness, and strong winds associated with the dust have been shown to suppress tropical cyclone formation and intensification.

It also reduces the chances of rain but can make storms more intense.

According to a study partially funded by NASA, Saharan dust also brings nutrients into the Gulf of Mexico off Florida’s West Coast, which may kick off red tide blooms.

This is largely due to iron, one of the minerals found in the dust. As the dust falls into the Gulf, it attracts a cyanobacteria called Trichodesmium. The bacteria use that iron to convert any nitrogen in the water into a form that can be consumed by other marine organisms, including the algae that lead to red tide.

The study found that in June 1999, dust from the Sahara Desert made its way across the ocean and reached parts of Florida in late July. By October, and after a 300% increase of this biologically accessible nitrogen, a huge bloom of toxic red algae had formed within the study area, an 8,100-square-mile region between Tampa Bay and Fort Myers.