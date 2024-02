The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler’s forecast called for a mostly cloudy morning before a cold front sweeps to the south. It will increase our rain chances, especially in the evening and overnight hours.

“Saturday will be more of a transition day. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 70s for highs ahead of the cold front, and only a few showers are possible throughout the day,” added Kreidler.

As the evening progresses, our rain chances will begin to increase.

For those of you headed to Downtown Fort Myers for the Edison Festival of Light Parade, some of the latest models have the system slowing down, which would delay rain chances. Regardless, don’t forget your rain jacket and umbrella!

Sunday:

Expect widespread rain throughout the day as an area of low pressure crosses the state. Unlike Saturday, the temperatures will struggle to warm up by the afternoon.

“It will be a cool, dreary day with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. Models show that we could see anywhere between one to two inches of rain due to this system. We are not expecting severe weather out of this, just a soggy Sunday,” explained Kreidler.

The Week Ahead:

While a stray shower is possible on Monday, things begin to dry out, and a gradual warm-up is on the way for the rest of the week.