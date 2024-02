Saturday’s Festival of Light parade will possibly have an unwanted guest: rain.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler’s forecast called for a chance of rain throughout the parade with cooling temperatures to follow.

The Grand Parade of Light, which is referred to as the largest night parade in the Southeast, begins at Fort Myers High School, 2635 Cortez Blvd. It then travels to U.S. 41 to Main Street to Hendry Street. The parade will then travel through Edwards Drive to Jackson Street. It ends at Second Street.

Parade History

According to the Edison Festival Of Light website, “The idea of a celebration to commemorate Thomas Alva Edison’s life of achievement evolved into the Edison Pageant of Light in 1938, with a Coronation Ball, a parade, a band concert and a memorial service. The successful three-day event grew and later increased to a week-long festival, and finally to two full weeks.”