Super hero float at the Edison Festival of Light parade. (Credit: Edison)

The Edison Festival of Light is a multi-weekend-long event celebrating Thomas Edison.

Despite potential rain chances on Saturday, the festival is scheduled to continue without any interruption.

Capping off the event will be the Grand Parade of Light, which is referred to as the largest night parade in the Southeast.

The parade is a two-hour event featuring national participants and local marching bands, floats, local government and law enforcement officials.

During the parade, there will be several road closures in the downtown Fort Myers area.

The parade route will begin at Fort Myers High School, located at 2635 Cortez Blvd. to U.S. 41.

The parade will continue through Main Street to Hendry Street. The parade will then travel through Edwards Drive to Jackson Street, then finish at Second Street.

The parade will last from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday.

For more information on the Grand Parade, click here.

Note that applications for participating in the parade are no longer available.

For more information about the Edison Festival of Light, click here.