A parade float. Credit: Edison Festival of Lights

In light of the shooting at the Kansas City parade, Fort Myers police are reassuring residents about this weekend’s Edison Festival of Light parade.

Police said in a news release that two people were detained following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting injured eight to 10 people on Wednesday.

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the Festival of Light parade, so police encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

“Our police department has implemented comprehensive security measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for all attendees,” said the Fort Myers Police Department. “We will have increased law enforcement presence along the parade route, as well as intelligence and various security measures in place.”

If you attend, make sure to check out the WINK float. It will feature our meteorologists and a replica of the WINK Doppler 3X.

The Grand Parade is scheduled for Feb. 17.

For more information about the Edison Festival of Lights, click here.