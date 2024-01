Lifelong dreams are within reach for Naples soccer star Sara Morris.

This spring she will travel to Europe to participate in football trials, one step closer to her goal of going pro.

“The goal is to participate in as many trials as possible at the pro level so I can determine if I make one, or if I don’t make one, I can go to several other clubs and determine who I want to play for to start my professional career,” Morris said.

The defensive midfielder and center back started playing ten years ago and quickly fell in love with the beautiful game.

“I love playing. It’s a great way to be with other people, create relationships, but also just have a lot of fun.”

She’s played for many different clubs in the U.S. and trained for several years with Barça Academy, FC Barcelona’s training school.

Specifically, she fell in love with total football, the European style of play.

That’s why her professional goals are overseas.

“I really, really enjoy it because it’s very team-like rather than very individual based and there’s nothing wrong with other styles or anything here, but I just really prefer it and it’s kind of what I excel at.”

Today, she’s a member of Naples’ Azzurri Storm and First Baptist Academy’s team, but she’s already spent much of her career traveling the world training.

“One of the best things about playing internationally is getting to see not only what the football is like, but getting to see what the culture is like and experience traveling.”

Her next stop is the trials for Deportivo Alavés in Spain in April, one of several trials she will participate in before deciding where to launch her professional football career, but first she is focused on helping her school and club teams to success here at home.