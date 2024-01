The Protect Our Loved Ones Act aims to keep those with special needs safe in an emergency situation. It just took effect here in Florida.

People with loved ones living with special needs can add them to a local registry, which will give law enforcement important information about them if they are called to help handle a crisis situation.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office care program was created over a decade ago. It allows people living with autism, dementia or other disabilities and their guardians to create a profile detailing their unique needs.

Just a few clicks could save a life.

“This was created in 2011,” said Sgt. Dan McDonald, Collier County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s basically a database where not only do we use it, and we can make entries into it, obviously, but families can go online and sign up.”

And you can get as specific as you’d like.

“They know not to come to if they find my children with their sirens on and loud noises,” said Stephanie Nordin, mom of twins with autism, founder & president of Autism Collier. “They know that if they whip out their phone and have Baby Einstein on YouTube, that they’re likely to have cooperation with the boys.”

Stephanie Nordin has twin boys with autism. She created a profile for them on the care registry, which works hand in hand with CCSO’s autism support project, which trains first responders.

“The autism support project is years ahead of most other counties across the state, and they have had to find my children before, and I can’t tell you how grateful I am that there’s such a registry,” Nordin said.

And CCSO might’ve been years ahead of Florida state lawmakers, too. On January first, a new Florida law, the Protect Our Loved Ones Act, was passed, empowering law enforcement agencies to create a special person registry, much like CCSO’s.

“I think this is a fabulous start. I think that our individuals, in particular, need support from law enforcement,” Nordin said.

The act gives officers more information on people with certain mental health issues or physical disabilities for when they come in contact with them.

“What their level of abilities are, if you need additional support, if you need to call for extra resources, additional staffing, things like that,” McDonald said.

But Nordin wants a comprehensive training component added to the new law.

“The registry doesn’t have value unless officers are trained,” she said.

Sgt. Mcdonald said CCSO’s legal team is currently comparing their program to the new law to ensure they comply with everything.

Click here to learn how to sign up for the care registry.