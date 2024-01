Greeting the season, a flurry of dining spots launched last month in Southwest Florida.

Topping the list of December openings are some downtown Naples venues that had been greatly anticipated.

Le Colonial Naples brought a gorgeous gem to Fifth Avenue South when the French-Vietnamese restaurant debuted Dec. 14. The local space for the iconic brand creates a more than 6,500-square-foot dining destination in a redeveloped downtown space that formerly was the longtime home of Bellini Italian restaurant, Citrus seafood restaurant and Paddy Murphy’s Irish Pub. The more than 175-seat upscale dinner restaurant debuts its weekend lunch service Jan. 6. Lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday at 457 Fifth Ave. S.

