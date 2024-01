Lee Health is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting regarding the potential switch from a public healthcare system to a private non-profit.

As a public health system, Lee Health cannot expand outside of Lee County; however, if changed to a private non-profit, it would be able to operate regionally.

Lee Health’s President and CEO, Dr. Larry Antonucci states that the change will not impact Lee County residents.

The only change Antonucci said would be at the government’s upper level.

Expanding outside of Lee County would allow Lee Health to form new partnerships, which would increase revenue sources.

“It could diversify our revenue sources and allow us to have revenue and be able to provide the care within Lee County, as we are doing now,” said Antonucci.

The town hall will be centered around public questions and concerns, as the healthcare system evaluates its business structure.

“I think it’s important that we also communicate that we’ve not made any decisions, we’ve not decided to convert or do anything like that,” said Antonucci. “We just simply want to assess the evaluation.”

The next town hall meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Friday at the Quality Life Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard.