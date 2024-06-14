WINK News

Lee Health moves a step closer to private nonprofit conversion

Author: Therese McDevitt, Gulfshore Business
Lee Health is one step closer to converting to a private nonprofit business structure following a 9-1 board vote at a special meeting June 13 to proceed with the change. The Lee County Board of County Commissioners will formally decide on the matter within 120 days. 

The Lee Health board of directors approved the resolution in a one-hour public meeting that saw sparse attendance, with four speakers registered for the opportunity to offer public input. 

The vote followed months of preparation by Lee Health administration, which maintains that the conversion is necessary to help the system compete on a level playing field as the health care landscape continues to change in Southwest Florida and across the country.  

A conversion would allow the system to expand services beyond Lee County, among other things, to better serve patients in the region. The system also maintains it would continue to fulfill its safety net mission to provide care to the uninsured and others unable to pay. Lee Health, with a current operating budget of $3 billion, provided more than $150 million in charity care/community benefit. 

