Lee Health moves a step closer to private nonprofit conversion

Cars submerged in water are all around Florida thanks to the rain and flooding brought out by this storm. That doesn’t mean you won’t see them on car lots later, seemingly ready to hit the road again.
Nature will continue flourishing on Floridians’ doorsteps after Governor Ron DeSantis ensured conservation remains a top priority with his 2024-2025 Focus on Florida’s Future Budget.
As the rainy season continues, local animal trappers say we’re likely to see more invasive cane toads.
Concerns are swirling about bad gas after a Sunoco gas station in Lehigh Acres shut down its pumps.
The heavy downpour is over, but it has caused lingering mayhem throughout Southwest Florida. Due to the excessive precipitation, roadways in Lehigh Acres are still flooded.
Lee Health is one step closer to converting to a private nonprofit business structure following a 9-1 board vote at a special meeting June 13 to proceed with the change. The Lee County Board of County Commissioners will formally decide on the matter within 120 days.
Residents along the Burnt Store Corridor in Charlotte County are closer to having at least some of their needs for nearby services and amenities.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on its Facebook page showing firefighters rescuing cancer patients during heavy rainfall this past week.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for a man who ran away from the scene of a domestic dispute on Thursday.
Meet Matt Devitt, pick up a WINK Hurricane Guide and rain gauge at the Cape Coral Hurricane Expo on Saturday.
The Fort Myers Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly committed several car burglaries.
A heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the Park Crest at the Lakes community in Fort Myers where deputies confirmed they found a man dead.
The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a man who allegedly ran a street-level drug operation out of his home.
After six years helping chef entrepreneurs launch bakeries, food trucks and restaurants, Collier County’s Culinary Accelerator at Immokalee may shut down, leaving 13 chefs to find another kitchen.
Kia Parker hovers over her laptop at a table outside Florida Gulf Coast University’s food court, studying between classes. It’s her sophomore year of college, where she’s majoring in biomedical engineering and minoring in music.
The Lee Health board of directors approved the resolution in a one-hour public meeting that saw sparse attendance, with four speakers registered for the opportunity to offer public input.
The vote followed months of preparation by Lee Health administration, which maintains that the conversion is necessary to help the system compete on a level playing field as the health care landscape continues to change in Southwest Florida and across the country.
A conversion would allow the system to expand services beyond Lee County, among other things, to better serve patients in the region. The system also maintains it would continue to fulfill its safety net mission to provide care to the uninsured and others unable to pay. Lee Health, with a current operating budget of $3 billion, provided more than $150 million in charity care/community benefit.
