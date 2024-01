Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Saturday night just before 7:30 P.M.

Investigators stated that the vehicle was traveling west on Palm Beach Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Fairfax Drive in Tice.

As a 52-year-old man attempted to cross the travel lanes of westbound Palm Beach Boulevard at the intersection of Fairfax Drive, the front of the vehicle hit the man, Troopers explained in a release.

The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 780-TIPS.