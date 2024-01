Troopers formed a PIT maneuver on a Honda vehicle traveling over 130 mph with all lights off on I-75.

Florida Highway Patrol assisted Collier County deputies as the Honda drove along I-75 Sunday night near Bonita Beach Road.

The driver of the Honda, James Coll, was placed under arrest for fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and obstruction by troopers.

Coll was booked into the Lee County Jail. No injuries were sustained.