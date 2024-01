Heads up, Cape Coral drivers, parts of Cape Coral Parkway will be closed this weekend for the Cape Coral Arts Festival.

Starting on Friday night, at 6 p.m. and continuing until 8 p.m. on Sunday, the parkway will be closed from Southeast 10th Place to Del Prado Boulevard.

Plan for alternate routes this weekend.

The arts festival is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.