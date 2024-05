For the final Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK News reflects on the two years spent visiting the Gulf Coast Coast and the Collier County Domestic Animal Services.

Since Hurricane Ian, WINK News reporter Tiffany Rizzo has visited the GCHS and CCDAS, where many animals have been displaced, highlighting animals that need forever homes.

WINK News was able to highlight the personalities of the cats and dogs that may have been overlooked, share their stories and give them a second chance.

According to the CCDAS, almost all the animals featured were adopted after being featured in the segment.

At the Gulf Coast Humane Society, volunteers said the foot traffic had increased at the shelter since WINK began featuring their animals.

Volunteers told WINK News that over 3,000 animals had been adopted at the GCHS since we began featuring the shelter.

While this may be the last Friday’s Furry Friends, there are still many animals in need of a home

There are around 150 furry friends just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it!