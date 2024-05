A 12-year-old boy is recovering after Cape Coral police say he was hit by a speeding car Wednesday night.

According to police, the boy was hit by a car while riding his bike down Chiquita Boulevard, and that was just the start of the car’s path of destruction.

“We actually just got home, and I heard this really loud noise. And I was like, ‘What happened?’ So I ran out.” said Alexis Cay. “My grandma was like, ‘You won’t believe it. Somebody just drove through our backyard.'”

Neighbors say the car hit the boy, a mailbox, a speed limit sign, and more before crossing over the center lane into a neighborhood and ending up in Cay’s backyard.

“When I ran outside, all I saw was smoke, and the lady’s car was actually in our fence and was super close to hitting that pole back there,” said Cay.

Cay said she was planning to put her car on the market on Monday.

Speeding cars on Chiquita Boulevard is what made her want to move to her current home in the first place.

“It’s definitely one for the books, that’s for sure.” said Cay, “I’m just glad that it was our backyard, and we kind of knew the steps to take to make sure they were okay.”

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Cape Coral police told WINK News they are working to gather more details.