Man gets 25 years in prison for raping child at Punta Gorda Airbnb

Peter Ramos

A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for lewd and lascivious battery on a child less than 16 years old at a rented Punta Gorda Airbnb.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Peter Ramos was convicted in December following a trial in Charlotte County.

In October 2022, the Goffstown Police Department in New Hampshire received a report of a sexual battery on a child victim that had occurred previously in Charlotte County.

Detectives downloaded Snapchat videos captured by the victim interacting with Ramos. They then contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit to take over

the investigation.

Detectives in Charlotte County reviewed the evidence and determined the videos corroborated what the victim said happened.

In one video, Ramos is seen coming into the child’s room and speaking in a lewd manner to the victim at a rented Airbnb.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office got a subpoena for records pertaining to the rental and established the reservation details at the time of the crime.