Severe weather is hitting Southwest Florida, and it’s causing some ferocious waves to crash along the shoreline at Fort Myers Beach.

The waves continue to gain force and crashing into the pillars of what was the Fort Myers Beach Fishing Pier, Tuesday evening.

The amount of people visiting the beach had diminished substantially since the early morning hours.

WINK News spoke with Dave and Lynee Cissna about what he is expecting from the weather.

“They were OK, but they were choppy, but you could catch some waves for the first time ever here on this left coast. A little hesitation because nobody else was out there, but it wasn’t really bad tides, no rip tides, so it was OK.”

“We’re from Kentucky, and it’s been snowing, and this is beautiful. I love how they’re all in hoods, but I’m fine. I love it,” said Cissna, a visitor from Kentucky.

As of 8 p.m., the rain has passed, but high tide later tonight might be an issue.