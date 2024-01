Fifteen years ago, Adji Desir, 6, was reported missing after last being seen outside his grandmother’s house in Immokalee.

It remains unknown if Desir had wandered off or was kidnapped. It begs the question for detectives with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office: is there hope that Adji will be found or will the search be called off?

WINK News asked a detective working the case, and his response was hopeful.

Adji’s face was on the cover of People magazine, billboards and flyers sent to 75 million homes across the nation in 2009.

More than 1,300 law enforcement agencies, including 700 CCSO deputies, were deployed throughout Florida, committing to an extensive air, ground and water search since Desir’s disappearance.

Deputies said they had received many leads regarding the whereabouts of Adji, spanning as far as midland Texas in 2023, where a tip had been submitted claiming a possible sighting of Desir. Unfortunately, all the results returned negative.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Adji Desir, contact your local law enforcement agency.