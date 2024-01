Anthony Vincent Organo mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

A Cape Coral man, found with more than 400 videos of children being sexually abused, has been sentenced to over 17 years in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, Anthony Vincent Organo, 32, was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison, followed by registering as a sex offender and 15 years of supervised release.

The videos were believed to have featured victims between the ages of 5 and 15 years old.

Using his social media account, Organo sold the sexually abusive videos between March 9 and May 9, 2023.

During that time, Organo distributed videos to undercover special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI. An undercover detective from the Montgomery County Constable’s Office in Texas also got videos of children getting sexually abused from Organo.

It was later discovered that Organo was an administrator of a social media chat group. The social media group’s primary purpose was sharing child sexual abuse material.

After executing a search warrant, authorities discovered Organo had more than 400 videos showing children getting sexually abused.

Organo estimated getting no less than 500 images and videos in 2023 alone of child sexual abuse videos during an interview with agents in June 2023.

Organo admitted to creating the social media group chat as a distribution method for child sex abuse material.