Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his campaign traveled across Iowa following the tense debate Wednesday night.

The governor cooled off attacks from the debate stage to talk directly to the people before the Iowa caucuses.

One place he went to was Barnstorm, Iowa.

It’s small, with a population of maybe 2,000 people, but the people here are plugged into their politics.

More than a hundred people came to Vande’s Bar and Grill to meet the person they many want to be the next president.

DeSantis is expected to make four stops.