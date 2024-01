Naples City Council announced during a Jan. 11 special meeting it won’t fill the seat vacated by Vice Mayor Mike McCabe, who resigned Dec. 31, and will continue with a six-member board until after the March 19 general election.

At the end of a Dec. 18 meeting, McCabe informed Council of his decision to resign due to the new state-mandated Form 6—Full and Public Disclosure of Financial Interests.

The law requires elected officials to list assets greater than $1,000, tax returns and other financial information.

Completed forms are searchable on the internet by the general public.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.