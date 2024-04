Credit: Liz Gorman

After a contentious campaign preceding the Naples election, Mayor Teresa Heitmann and three new City Council members sworn in April 3 are ready to work together to tackle important issues about local development, the environment and more.

“We’ve always worked very cohesively. Once you’re elected and you get on Council, you’re so focused on the issues and what needs to be done and decisions that need to be made that the personalities or whatever is going on otherwise out there in the atmosphere just goes away. It has to. It’s all about the work, not about the personality,” said Linda Penniman, who was elected along with Bill Kramer and Berne Barton to fill three open seats on the seven-member Council.

Kramer and Barton agree that it’s time to let bygones be bygones and get to work.

