A man shot at two suspected car burglars in his apartment complex, and now we are hearing the 911 calls from the scary situation.

This happened at the Crest at Naples Apartments off U.S. 41 and Sumter Grove Way in East Naples.

READ MORE: Teens arrested for attempted vehicle theft at The Crest at Naples Apartments

The caller told 911 operators that a car alarm woke them up after his girlfriend’s window was smashed.

The caller then stated that he hopped in his car with a gun and began looking for the suspects when he saw them breaking into another car.

That’s when he opened fire.

The caller said, “I yelled at them. I yelled, ‘Hey!’ and they reached for their waist, so in personal defense, I shot two rounds, and they ran.”

The dispatcher then asked if he shot them, and he responded, “I have no idea.”

A 17-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital by helicopter and then taken to jail.

Eighteen-year-old Shawn Francois was also arrested. Shawn Francois. CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Both are facing two counts of burglary and one count of attempted grand theft auto.