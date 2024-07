The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an active investigation at the Crest at Naples apartments in Collier County.

Deputies responded to the scene at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Yellow caution tape was placed around an isolated area of the gated apartment community.

Witnesses at the scene told WINK News that two cars had been broken into. They were awoken by the car alarm sounds at around 4:30 a.m.

The witnesses’ then mentioned that the suspects had fled the scene temporarily before returning. Credit: WINK News

Deputies have not yet confirmed why they are on the scene.

A Florida State Trooper has been seen on the scene.

When approached by reporters, the trooper stated that the Criminal Interdiction Unit had responded to this scene.

The Criminal Interdiction Unit is comprised of specially trained troopers who are designated as felony officers and canine handlers.

These troopers are strategically assigned throughout the state to patrol the interstate system and other highways to interdict drug couriers and other criminal activity.

According to the CCSO public information office, deputies present at the scene were investigating a possible shooting and conducting an active investigation.

CCSO has not confirmed if a shooting has occurred.

An update at 9:55 a.m., the yellow caution tape has been removed and law enforcement has vacated the scene.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.