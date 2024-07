People gathered to speak against future changes to Jaycee Park in Cape Coral City Council meeting (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Cape Coral City Council will hold a meeting regarding Jaycee Park next week.

The meeting will be held Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and will mark the first public hearing regarding changes to the redesign of Jaycee Park in November.

Some Cape Coral residents have opposed the park’s redesign and formed the Cape Coral Preservation PAC to stop the renovation of Jaycee Park.

The PAC collected 8,000 signatures within 90 days, which fell short of the 28,000 needed to get a referendum on the ballot to halt the renovation of Jaycee Park.

The concept for Jaycee Park is at 75% completion and includes:

A playground with full-shade sails

Six available spaces for food trucks

Grills

Six bike racks

Misting stations for people and dogs

The renovation will also include a restaurant whose design was influenced by the Spa Beach Bistro at the St. Petersburg Pier.

The city called this the most significant change. There were concerns over “the image an actual bar” would present.

There is also a plan for a building in the park called The Reef. It will be about 1,000 square feet.

There will be a snack bar, and the building will have an oversized roof to provide shade for those walking up for service.

After the meeting on Wednesday, another public meeting has been set for Aug. 7.

