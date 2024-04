The Sanibel City Council is set to hold a meeting to discuss the next town mayor.

Sanibel Island experienced many challenging trials after being pummeled by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Since then, recovery efforts have put the island and its residents on the mend.

From beach resorts built from the ground up to almost 100 ribbon-cutting ceremonies, Sanibel has proven that an ordeal like Ian will not break the spirit of its locals.

Mayor Richard Johnson had spent his brief time in elected office as a City Council member and then as mayor.

Johnson has become a liaison on Lee County causeway matters while leading efforts toward rebuilding.

Since his time in office, progress has been made to restore the Sanibel lighthouse, the original Chico’s reopening, and many other businesses to reopen in the heart of the island.

The city council meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.