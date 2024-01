The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Nikki Sheaks is tracking a cold front that will be bringing wet weather into Southwest Florida this weekend.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Friday: A warm front swept through Southwest Florida this morning drawing warm and moist air into the area. With that, temperatures will top out in the low 80s this afternoon, about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday’s highs. Isolated rain can be expected around the lunch hour and late tonight as a cold front approach.

Saturday: A cold front will move in early in the morning bringing showers and storms up ahead and along it. The front will stall out over South Florida which will keep the rain around our southern counties into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will sit in the low 70s.

Sunday: More rain can be expected as lingering moisture will lead to scattered activity. Expect high temperatures in the low 70s as we will continue to get cooler air moving in behind Saturday’s cold front.

You can watch Nikki’s weather forecast every weekend from 10 to 11 a.m., only on WINK News.