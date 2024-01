Winter Fest Open in Naples (CREDIT: WINK News)

Anyone up for a pickle-off? Del Webb Naples in Ave Maria is hosting the 2024 Winter Fest Open.

The round-robin style pickleball tournament gives hundreds of players a chance to compete against the pros in their skill levels on Saturday morning.

“Pulte Homes is putting on the Winter Fest Open here. This is the first of many to come, I hope annually, so we’re hoping we get a lot of people to come not only to play in the event but to spectate and enjoy the community as well,” said Bill Olex, sales consultant for Pulte Homes.

One of their main objectives is to not only to invite everyone for a fun, yet competitive game of pickleball, but to also get a taste of what it’s like living in Del Webb Naples.

“It’s a beautiful facility, I haven’t played here before. So we’re excited to see the rest of the competition,” said Dean Packard, a pickleball player.

The tournament continues Sunday at 8:00 a.m. There will be an hour-long demo led by local and senior pros at 1:00 p.m., along with performances by Southwest Florida rock bad Steinbeck Way at 2:00 p.m. if the weather permits.