Urn discovered by Lee County deputies at a Goodwill (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Lee County deputies discovered a white, floral urn in a donation bin at a Goodwill.

According to the sheriff’s office, the urn was removed from the Island Park Road location by deputies to their evidence facility for safekeeping.

Authorities ask the owner or someone familiar with the urn to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.