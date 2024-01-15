Caught on Camera: Lee County deputy pulls man from flipped car

A Lee County deputy helped pull a man from a flipped car, and the rescue was caught on camera.

Deputy Layne Reeves captured the incident, just after midnight, Sunday, on bodycam video.

A vehicle containing two passengers was traveling on North Cleveland Avenue when it crashed and rolled into a water-filled ditch, leaving it upside down and partially submerged.

The driver was able to climb her way out, but the passenger remained trapped.

Deputy Reeves broke the window to access the passenger and pulled him to safety.

Both people were transported to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The crash remains under investigation.