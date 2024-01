Lee County announced that the application portal for the LeeCares Hurricane Ian Housing Recovery Program opens on Feb. 1.

Door-to-door outreach to raise program awareness among needy individuals begins on Tuesday.

Outreach workers will fan out across the county to inform residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The in-person outreach staff will wear easily identifiable shirts with the LeeCares logo on the front and “How can I help?” on the back.

Outreach will continue even after the application portal opens.

Areas to be visited in January and following include Dunbar and Tice, Fort Myers Shores and Franklin Park, Harlem Heights, Heritage Farms, Matlacha and Pine Island, North Fort Myers and Suncoast Estates, South Fort Myers, Iona, Bonita Springs and Cape Coral, as well as many other areas.

Additional outreach information and locations will be announced on Feb. 1.

Funding for the LeeCares Housing program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block grant – disaster recovery allocation to Lee County to address the disaster recovery needs of residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Lee County on Sept. 28, 2022.

The door-to-door outreach involves flyers, door hangers and other informational materials to educate the public about the LeeCares Hurricane Housing Recovery Program.

Informational materials will also be distributed through networks of community service organizations and through the mail.

The information will pertain to the two programs for which individuals can apply on Feb. 1:

The housing rehabilitation, reconstruction and elevation program may assist income-eligible property owners to repair, replace and elevate property that suffered hurricane damage.