Naples Society Wine Bar celebrated its grand opening Jan. 12, bringing a new wine tasting experience to Collier County. Located in a former salon space of the Fresh Market-anchored Park Shore Plaza off U.S. 41, Naples Wine Bar aims to be a place for all levels of wine enthusiasts to enjoy both new and familiar tastes while learning how it’s made.

Owner and franchisee Thierry Pourchet visited Naples for more than a decade before permanently moving from New York in 2022. When he learned about the opportunity to open his own Society Wine Bar, which has two other locations based in Tampa, he felt the business would be a great fit for Naples.

“I saw how it was working in Tampa Bay, and I thought that the concept was relevant for Naples because there is a very important educational component to the concept. That’s what really made me choose this particular franchise,” Pourchet said.

