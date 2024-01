Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

More than a dozen people have been arrested after a three-month investigation into open-air drug markets.

Thirteen people, including seven convicted felons, were arrested in Collier County’s “Operation Fresh Air” on Tuesday.

Those arrested include thee following:

Talbot Karsa Fuller, 34

Robert Jackson III, 39

Derwen Dontay Jackson, 40

Tyrell James, 36

John Wesley Tillman, 63

Iginio Reyes-Hernandez, 29

Rafael Perez-Hernandez, 38

Ronald James Livingston, 60

Marco Louis Destine, 54

Edwin Lopez-Mendez, 24

Fredonna Jean Friaz-Vazquez, 56

Aaron D. Hunt, 36

Pedro Diaz, 32.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation targeted an area along South Second Street in Immokalee. The location is within a block of a known drug house and 200 feet from a place of worship.

Undercover detectives observed numerous open-air exchanges of cash for drugs.

All 13 people are facing drug charges.