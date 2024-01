Patient, dedicated and determined are the words Tiffany Dallas used to describe her journey.

The single mom of three works full time but cannot afford a home on her own.

“If I had to do the program all over again, I would do it again,” Dallas said.

Dallas first went to Habitat for Humanity three years ago only to be denied multiple times, but she never gave up.

Wednesday morning she finally got the keys to her brand new home.

“Overwhelmed, joyful, grateful, blessed, highly favored, a lot of emotions I won’t be able to say all at once,” Dallas said.

Too many emotions to put into words, all thanks to a strong and wide support system.

“It did more than just support me,” Dallas said. “It helped me get out of bed every morning.”

The support system is made up from volunteers like family and friends to coworkers and strangers.

“We have a lot of responsibilities, but the best thing that we can give other people is our time so it’s really important for us to get out here and try to make an impact in the community,” FGCU softball player Avery Viancos said.

Much of that support comes from habitat volunteers like the FGCU softball team.

Elisha Baird with Habitat for Humanity said the Eagles played an integral role in putting Tiffany’s family in their new home.

“Volunteers are the heart of our mission,” Baird said. “Without our volunteers we would not be able to build these homes.”

The team spent hundreds of hours painting the inside of Tiffany’s home while Tiffany herself worked on the outside.

Now those walls are home to a young family with a new beginning.

“It’s going to start traditions for generations and generations,” Dallas said. “I want my kids to see everything that I didn’t really have.”

Her kids will, all because of their mother’s patience, dedication and determination.

The home’s closing date is set for the end of this month. If it stays on track Tiffany and her children will be making new memories soon.