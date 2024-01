The Glades County Sheriff’s Office reported an inmate is once again in custody after he escaped from jail and led deputies on a chaotic chase.

Deputies said Quinton Pete escaped from the exercise yard Wednesday afternoon.

A school resource officer said they saw Pete jump the fence at a Moore Haven High School, and pass through an elementary school parking lot. The resource officer called the Glades County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate then ran to a nearby post office. The Sheriff’s Office saw Pete after matching him with the description given by the high school resource officer.

Deputies chased Pete as he tried to carjack a mail carrier.

He tried to pull the mail carrier out of her vehicle, but she was able to lock the door.

When he could not get into the car, he hopped onto a nearby bicycle.

Riding towards Legend Moto ATV shop, the inmate then stole a pickup truck that he found running and unoccupied.

Deputies continued to pursue and Pete then threw tools from the truck towards them as he drove off. However, his luck ran out when he crashed into another car.

No one was hurt in the crash. The Glades County Sheriff’s Office took Pete to the hospital and then returned him to the county jail.

Pete now faces confinement under charges of escape, attempted carjacking, grand theft auto, fleeing to elude and throwing deadly missiles from a vehicle.