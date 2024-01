Credit: National Park Service

South Florida Fire and Aviation are scheduled to begin several prescribed burns throughout Big Cypress National Preserve for the next few months.

According to the National Park Service, the six prescribed burns will span more than 147,000 acres.

The fire department uses these prescribed fires to reduce the risk of wildfires impacting communities and developed areas.

Temporary closures are expected in the area to ensure the safety of guests and other firefighters.

The National Park Service is encouraging people to check the website daily for updates and to be sure the area they are visiting is open for public use.

These burns are part of a multi-year treatment plan to help preserve the area.